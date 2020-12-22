Lagos journalists commend FG, security agents for rescuing Kankara students

The Lagos Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has commended the Federal Government and the security agents for rescuing the more than 300 students of Government Boys Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, who were abducted on Dec. 11.

The Lagos journalists, under the new leadership of Mr Adeleye Ajayi, gave the commendation on Monday in a communique the union issued at the end of its first congress which held on Dec. 19.

The communique was personally signed by Ajayi, the Chairman, and the Secretary, Mr Tunde Olalere.

The union also commended the government’s action in linking the National Identification Number (NIN) to mobile phone SIM cards and stressed that this would surely help security agencies to nip crimes in the bud.

“The union called on the government to extend the duration of the issuance of the National ID cards. The union called for more awareness so that those in the rural areas can have the national ID cards,” the communiqué stated.

On the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the NUJ noted that it had lingered despite the readiness of the Federal Government to meet most of the demands of the lecturers.

The Lagos NUJ called on ASUU to call-off the strike and return to work while urging state universities not to be part of the ASUU strike since they did not have the same conditions of service.

In view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Lagos journalists urged the public to be cautious as they celebrate the Christmas and the New Year.

It also called on Nigerians to obey all the COVID-19 safety protocols and urged the government to increase awareness about the pandemic and set up more free testing centres. (NAN)

