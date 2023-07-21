Lagos Island Council Chairman Appoints Ajagbe Teslim As Media Aide





The Executive Chairman of Lagos Island East LCDA, Hon. Muib Alade Folawiyo has appointed influential journalist, Ajagbe Adeyemi Teslim as Special Adviser (SA) to the Executive Chairman on Digital Communications.

The appointment was announced on Thursday via a statement issued by the council chairman, Hon. Muib Alade Folawiyo and duly signed by his Chief of Staff Hon. Jubrila Kabiawu, stressing that the appointment takes immediate effects.

Ajagbe is the publisher of the popular online platform, August24news.com and it’s sister YouTube channel August24news Tv.

August24news Tv Channel is a Google accredited and certified channel on YouTube with over 5,000 subscribers and over 55,000 views.

Ajagbe is known for his brilliance hardworking and versatile reportage and had distinguished himself in the media profession as an entertainment reporter, Business Editor and Political Editor before establishing August24news TV.

Ajagbe was also a former two term councilorship aspirant from ward E3 in Lagos Island East LCDA under the rulling All Progressive congress (APC).

According to the chairman, Ajagbe’s appointment is based on his political affiliation with his administration and years of experience in the Online digital Journalism which is much needed to support his administration.

Ajagbe is a Mass Communications National Diploma (ND) holder from Lagos state polytechnic now Lagos state university of Science and technology Ikorodu campus. before he proceeded to bagged his National Higher Diploma (HND) in Journalism from the Prestigious Times Journalist Institute, (TJI) Surulere Lagos.

To his credit, Ajagbe has attended several workshop, seminar and training in all of which have helped a great deal to enhance his journalism practice and also made him a top notch within his contemporary cum digital journalism.

