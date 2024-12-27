Lagos Imam to President Tinubu at Jumaat Prayer: You Have Not Disappointed Us

President Bola Tinubu observed the Jumat prayer at the Lekki Central Mosque in Lagos on Friday afternoon alongside the Muslim faithful.

According to a press release signed Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy) , it was the President’s first public outing since attending prayers at the Alausa Central Mosque last Friday.

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Ridhwan Jamiu, urged people to be grateful to Allah during times of fortune and patient during adversity.

He reminded the faithful that unwavering hope and faith are essential to believers, even in challenging circumstances.

Acknowledging the President’s presence, Imam Jamiu offered prayers for his success in leading Nigeria towards peace, security, and prosperity.

The Imam assured the President of the steadfast prayers and support of the Muslim Ummah as he governs the nation.

“We are proud of you. I remember that we encouraged people to vote for you during the campaigns. We thank God that you have not disappointed us.

“We know you are capable. We know you have the sagacity. We know you are competent.

“We believe and pray that you are not going to disappoint us. May Allah continue to be with you. Allah has entrusted Nigeria to you and will ask you for this trust.

“Remember accountability and responsibility to the people. Responsibility is to the people, and accountability is to Allah when you return to Him.

“Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said, ‘The most beloved of all people to Allah is the righteous and just leader.’

“We have seen righteousness in you and fairness and justice in you. Please keep it up and sustain it.

“You bear one of the names of Prophet Muhammad, Ahmed, someone who does what is praiseworthy. This name has been reflected in your past actions, and we hope it will reflect in your actions now,” Imam Jamiu said.

The President, spending the festive season in Lagos State, arrived in Nigeria’s commercial capital on December 18 after presenting the 2025 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly.

In honour of victims of the unfortunate stampedes in Oyo, Anambra States, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which claimed lives, President Tinubu cancelled his public engagements, including a boat regatta, in Lagos last Saturday.

On December 23, the President hosted the maiden Presidential Media Chat at his Oyinkan Abayomi Drive Residence in Ikoyi. As part of the Christmas and holiday festivities, he also received private visitors daily.