By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Goverment has assured succour to host communities adversely affected environmentally or otherwise by the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan rail modernization project.

The Minister who made this known on Monday barely one week after the previous inspection, in preparation for the comissioning in June, further assured that issues of erosion or flooding occasioned by the construction will be addressed.

In furtherance to that, he directed the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Magdalene Ahani to ensure that the communities are visited to ascertain the level of impact and possible interventions.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, some Directors of the Ministry Chairman, Governing Board, NRC, Ibrahim Alhassan Musa, Managing Director, NRC, Fidet Okhiria , the new Managing Director, CCECC, Zhang Zhichen, and the Consultants, (TEAM) were among dignitaries present at the inspection.

