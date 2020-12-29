Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: FG solicits road users understanding as bridge works advance

The Federal Controller of Works Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Tuesday solicited road users understanding as work on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway moved to another phase.

Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that the first cross beam of the flyover on the Ibadan-bound lane in the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan Expressway reconstruction/rehabilitation project was successfully completed at midnight.

He said that the second cross beam on the flyover would be installed on the Lagos-bound carriageway with partial diversion of traffic on the section from 6:00 p. m. on Tuesday to 5:00 a. m. on Wednesday.

“We did the cross beam yesterday night on one lane, that is, Ibadan-bound lane. We were able to launch the cross beam. So, the road is open to traffic, no diversion.

“If you are going to Ibadan, you take your normal lane, if you are coming to Lagos, you take your normal lane, until 6:00 p. m. when we will do another diversion while launching the Lagos-bound lane.

“We will divert traffic 200 meters away from the turning to Ibadan-bound lane, this will start from 6:00 p. m. to 5:00 a. m,” he said.

Popoola said that adequate warning and diversion signs were in place adding that officers of the Federal Roads Safety Corps ((FRSC) would be on ground to ensure free flow of traffic.

He said that there was no gridlock or accident during launching of the beam on the Ibadan-bound lane on Monday and appealed for continuous understanding of road users.

“Road users should obey traffic rules and regulations so that there won’t be any accident. Once they obey rules and regulations, the traffic will flow.

“Within a very short period, 200 meters before the construction zone and 200 meters after, where we have the diversion, that is 400 metres in all, immediately after that, you move to your normal lane.

“So, they should cooperate with traffic and law enforcement agents so that we will finish the work as scheduled.

“I wish every road user happy new year and accident-free year, ” he said.

NAN reports that Popoola had on Dec. 22 announced a 48 hours partial closure of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29 to aid the completion of work on the flyover bridge.

The contractor, Julius Berger is launching the cross beams at Kilometre 16, around Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry (MFM).

The reconstruction/rehabilitation of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was flagged off in 2013 and was awarded to two firms.

Julius Berger is constructing section one which spans from Ojota in Lagos to Sagamu Interchange, while RCC is working from the Sagamu Interchange to Ibadan. (NAN)