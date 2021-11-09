Lagos hosts 10Dollar Magical Show Dec. 4

Season 2 of the annual 10Dollar Show, bringing on stage supernatural artistes, magicians, illusionists, contortionists and others with extraordinary talents, will hold in Lagos on Dec. 4.

Otedola 10Dollar, organiser of the show first held in Epe area of Lagos State in December, 2020, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that this year’s event would hold at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to him, the show will feature five competitions during which both the winners and voting audience will win cash prizes and gifts worth millions of naira.

“It is going to be a world class supernatural and magical entertainment show in Nigeria,” said Otedola, who is Chairman of 10Dollar Entertainment Group.

According to Otedola, popular artiste Naira Marley is billed to liven up the show with his hip-hop music from 6 p.m.

Otedola said that the supernatural sector of the entertainment industry was huge with enormous potential but added that magical entertainers were limited.

“I am, therefore, using this platform to showcase the talented magical entertainers to the world and bring new innovations into the entertainment industry,” Otedola said.

Among activities lined up for the festival are magical shows, supernatural displays, live performances by upcoming artistes and traditional/cultural phenomenon, among others.

The organiser said that COVID-19 safety protocols would be strictly adhered to while maximum security had been put in place for the show

Tickets for the show are available at Ariiyatickets.com and all other usual ticketing outlets. (NAN)

