Lagos high courts begin vacation July 25

The High Court of Lagos State will on July 25 begin its annual vacation to end the 2021/2022 legal year of the state judiciary.

The vacation will end on Sept.16, according to a notice made available on Tuesday by Mrs Ololade Ige, Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Judiciary.

The notice was signed by the Acting Chief Registrar of the court, Mr T.A. Elias.

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, approved the annual vacation pursuant to Order 49 Rule 4(D) of the High Court of Lagos Civil Procedure Rules 2019.

According to the notice, the Criminal Division of the High Court will sit during the vacation.

“Where a judge of a criminal division is on vacation, a vacation judge may be assigned to deal with all pending criminal cases in court.

“Notwithstanding the long vacation, any cause or matter may be heard by a judge during the period of vacation (except on a Sunday or public holiday).

“Where such cause or matter is urgent, a judge will, at the consent of all parties concerned, agree to hear it.

“Any application for an urgent hearing may be made by summons in chambers before the vacation judge, or the judge before whom the substantive case is pending,” the registrar said.

NAN reports that four judges have been assigned to adjudicate proceedings at the Ikeja Division and the Lagos Division each, while two judges have been assigned to Badagry, Epe and Ikorodu Divisions of the High Courts each, as vacation judges.

According to the notice, the 2022/2023 legal year of Lagos State Judiciary will begin on Sept. 19. (NAN)

