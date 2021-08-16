Lagos High Courts begin annual vacation

The High Court of Lagos State on Monday commenced its long annual vacation from Aug. 16 to Sept 17.

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, said the directive was pursuant to Order 49 Rule 4 (D) of the High Court of Lagos State (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the directive was pasted on the notice board of both Ikeja and Lagos High Courts.

The notice was signed by the Chief Court Registrar, Mrs O. A. Okunuga.

Alogba said in the notice that the criminal division of the court would likely sit throughout the period of the vacation.

He added that a vacation judge might be assigned to deal with urgent pending criminal cases where the judge handling the matter was on vacation.

Alogba said any urgent matter would be heard by a judge during the period of vacation at the request of all the parties concerned.

He added that any application for an urgent hearing of a matter during the vacation should be made by summons in the chambers.

Alogba said the application should be made before the vacation judge or before the judge whom the substantive case was pending.

“The 2021/2022, legal year commences on Sept. 20 and the new legal year service will hold on Sept. 27,” Alogba said.

He, however, assigned some judges as the vacation judges for Ikeja, Lagos, Badagry, Epe and Ikorodu divisions of the state high courts.

Alogba said Justice M. Olokooba, Justice D. T. Olatokun and Justice O. I. Oguntade would handle vacation cases at the Ikeja division.

He said Justice L. A. Okunnu, Justice R. O. Olukolu and Justice O. S. Sule-Amzat would handle vacation cases at the Lagos division.

He added that Justice O. A. Adamson and Justice Y. G. Oshoala, would handle cases at the Badagry division.

Alogba said Justice W. Animasahun and Justice S. A. Olaitan would hear vacation cases at Epe division.

According to him, Justice I. O. Akinkugbe and Justice A. F.Pokanu will handle vacation cases at Ikorodi division. (NAN)

