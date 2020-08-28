Lagos helicopter crash: Buhari condoles with families of victims, awaits report

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with families, friends and associates of victims of the Bell 206 helicopter operated by Quorum Aviation which crashed Friday into a building in Opebi, Lagos State.









The president’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesman,Femi Adesina.











According to Adesina, “While the nation awaits report of investigation into the accident by aviation regulatory agencies, the President prays that God will console the bereaved families, grant peace to the souls of the dead and speedy recovery for the injured.”