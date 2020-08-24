Lagos Health Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, made this known in a statement he signed on Monday in Lagos.

“Subsequent to close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive for the COVID-19 infection, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the virus.

“Prof. Abayomi became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures.

“However, he is doing well with no symptoms.

“Adhering to the protocol of the home-based strategy in Lagos State, the Commissioner will be isolated in his home for the next 14 days,” Omotoso said.

He added that Abayomi would continue to discharge his duties both as the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 and most especially, as the State Commissioner for Health.

“Our prayers are with him and his family during his period of isolation,” Omotoso said. (NAN)

