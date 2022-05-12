Lagos Health Commissioner gets national merit award

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) award on the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, the Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Health on Thursday.

Tunbosun said the award was in recognition of Abayomi’s high productivity, hardwork and excellence, particularly in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state and the country.

Abayomi would be honoured alongside the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha and the former Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu in the NPOM Special COVID-19 award category.

He would receive the award today, during the 19th National Productivity Day (NPD) and Conferment of NPOM Award chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Speaking in his office after receiving the award conferment notification, Abayomi thanked the president and Nigerians for adjudging him worthy of the national honour.

Abayomi noted that he would not have been deserving of the award, if not for the purposeful leadership exemplified by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is the Incident Commander of the COVID-19 Response in Lagos.

He also ascribed it to the dedication and commitment of all health workers and the cooperation and support of citizens during the response.

“This is a win for us all,” Abayomi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 50 deserving individuals and organisations would be conferred with the NPOM award in different categories for the year 2019 and 2020.

The awardees were selected from different sectors including health, business, economy, and politics among others. (NAN)

