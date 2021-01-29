Lagos Health Commission commends 96 retirees for selfless service

The Lagos State Health Service Commission (LSHSC) on Friday commended 96 health personnel who disengaged from the public service, for rendering selfless service to the state. Dr Muyiwa Eniayewun, the commission Permanent Secretary, at a virtual ceremony held for the retirees, described their services as “a form of unique sacrifice for preservation of humanity”.

According to him, this is an initiative to appreciate your servitude toward humanity. “Irreverent of the COVID-19 restrictions, it can only be appropriate that you enjoy your statutory benefits through this medium of virtual ceremony. “Remember, this is a form of retirement procession that formally affords you opportunity on your next pursuit.

“We are directed by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to process appreciative gifts to each of you, as gratitude for your diligence to your professional charges,” he said. Also, the Service Delivery Director of the commission, Dr Omolara Oyadotun, presented the 2020 Award for Sterling Performance to Mr Okadimeji Adebisi and Mrs Olajumoke Oladosu. Adebisi and Oladosu of the Account and Human Resources Directorate in the commission were selected through unanimous vote across all directorates. “The recipients, Mr Oladimeji Adebisi and Mrs Oladosu Olajumoke were awarded for the Senior and Junior category of the 2020 Sterling Performance Award respectively.

“This move will certainly ignite commitment and undiluted delivery, among the workforce of the commission, as nomination process for Sterling Performances will be done quarterly,” she said. (NAN)