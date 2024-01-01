Lagos has no hand in POWA complex demolition – Commissioner

The Lagos State Government says it has nothing to do with the demolition at Computer Village in Ikeja.

The Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Omotoso said that structure was owned by the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), which ordered its demolition.

Omotoso said those circulating the fake news that the Lagos State Government was demolishing Computer Village were opportunistic ethnic chauvinists.

He said those opportunistic ethnic chauvinists would always relish in vacuous propaganda that could fuel their fiendish mission.

According to him, they will always fail in dividing Lagosians/residents. (NAN)

By Florence Onuegbu

