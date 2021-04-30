Lagos hands over amputee sachet water hawker to kinsmen

April 30, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Crime & Police, Society News 0



…Police, NGO, others present 

Lagos State Government has handed over Mary Daniel, amputee sachet water hawker, to leader of the Igala (Kogi State) community in Lagos State. 

Special Adviser, Office of Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, while handing over Mary to her kinsmen disclosed that State government will to protect all residents in state, especially vulnerable. 

Recall that Miss Daniel, whose story has attracted widespread , particularly in the , has in the safe custody of the State government in the past two weeks. 

Princess Adebowale said Government took the step to shield Daniel from possible fraudsters who may target the funds donated to her by well-meaning Nigerians. 

According to the Special Adviser, the ultimate desire of the State government is to ensure that Daniel becomes a civically responsible citizen in the State, adding that “she now has the resources to care of herself and her baby and have a new lease of life”. 

Daniel was handed over to a Committee comprising of the representatives of the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) and the Leader of Igala community in Lagos State, Mr. Sanni Yakubu Ejima in the presence of the Divisional Police Officer, Alausa and representative of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command. 

Adebowale, while handing over Daniel to the Leader of the Igalas in the State, explained police were brought in to demonstrate state had taken good care of Daniel while in her custody and to ensure Daniel’s thereafter. 

Adebowale added Committee is to oversee Daniel’s rehabilitation and ensure donated funds are judiciously utilized for the improvement of her standard of living and that of her baby.

Tags: , ,