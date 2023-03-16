Lagos guber: Political groups adopt Sanwo-Olu, pledge 100, 000 votes

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly Elections, the Forum of Political Parties in Lagos State (FPP), have endorsed the re-election of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

FPP is a political group and umbrella body of both registered and deregistered political parties in Lagos state.

Chief Kolawole Ajayi, the Lagos State Chairman of the forum and two-time Chairman of the Lagos State Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Ajayi, who promised that the group would deliver over 100,000 votes for Sanwo-Olu, said that members of the forum would mobilise their members to vote en-mass for him.

He said the choice and decision of the forum to pitch their tent and support Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid was hinged on his hardwork, sterling performance in the area of infrastructure and engagement with critical stakeholders of the society.

“The governor has maintained the leadership and work plans of his predecessors and we wont want any interloper to come and alter the development plans of the state,” Ajayi said.

According to him, 65 members of the FPP are deregistered political parties.

“The deregistered members of the FPP still have their full political structures on ground across all the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of Lagos state, and they will activate it to achieve victory for the governor on Saturday.

“One of the leading roles of political parties is to checkmate political governance, and we will do that effectively in the second term of the governor.

“Over the years, FPP has been doing that; ensuring that Lagos state and Nigerians get the best in leadership by blazing the trail in electing the right and people-centric political leadership across board,” he added.

According to Ajayi, as major stakeholders in the democratic governance in Lagos, the 2023 governorship election is crucial and very important to the group.

He said the importance informed FPP’s decisions in the last six minths to periodically evaluate the political landscape of all political parties in the state in the race for the forthcoming governorship elections.

“We have studied their manifestos. We have taken account of their public and private lives.(NAN)