The Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) on Friday, warned residents against road abuse ahead of the rainy season to reduce man-made inflicted road damage and flooding.

A statement by Mr Samuel Ayetutu, Spokesman for LSPWC, said the corporation’s General Manger, Mr Olufemi Daramola, made the call on Friday while inspecting ongoing projects in some parts of the state.

He said rehabilitation works were being carried out by the agency in Alimosho, Oshodi-Isolo and Ikeja areas of Lagos, and appealed to residents to take ownership of roads and drain projects to prevent abuse.

Daramola said it became necessary to seek the support of residents in order to achieve the road maintenance objective of the present administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He appealed that the massive maintenance works, which the corporation had completed in the dry season should not be jeopardised.

He warned against indiscriminate cutting of roads, dumping of refuse in drainage channels, burning of tyres, cooking on the road and other habits that caused avoidable damage to the roads.

‘’As we have now begun to experience heavy downpour, the corporation’s maintenance activities may be slowed down by weather conditions.

“This is why members of the public should desist from blockage of drains with refuse and other habits that often lead to emergence of pot-holes on our roads,” Daramola said.

He said further that LSPWC, with the support of the governor, had taken full advantage of the dry season of the past seven to eight months to rapidly fix damaged roads in several parts of the state.

Speaking on road networks within Oshodi-Isolo and Mushin area, Daramola noted that the agency had carried out maintenance works within Ikotun-Ejigbo-Isolo, Oke Afa and other locations within the axis.

The general manager also said evacuation of drains was ongoing on Ikotun-Ejigbo road in preparation for maintenance work using interlocking paving stones.

He assured residents of continued “round-the-clock approach to road maintenance in Lagos even in the rainy season.”

He explained that LSPWC would carefully study the weather in planning its operations and using a variety of road maintenance methods toward ensuring that Lagos roads remained motorable all year round. (NAN)

