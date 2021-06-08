The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has urged youths with creative ideas to key into the various initiatives and opportunities provided by the ministry to develop, promote and bring their ideas to reality.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs Adenike Ajayi, made the remark during a runway fashion show organised by Prostreetsnooker in collaboration with the ministry on Tuesday in Ikeja, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Prostreetsnooker is a sport, music and fashion-oriented brand.

She said the ministry wanted to encourage the youth not to be lazy but to harness some of the various initiatives the government had put in place in the entertainment industry, the film and video sector.

Ajayi said the ministry would continue to provide opportunities for young entrepreneurs to excel especially in tourism, arts and culture.

“The government is in the business of creating an enabling enviroment for people to thrive and showcase their talents.

“It is also our duty to ensure that talented youths have an enabling environment for them to thrive, that is why we are giving them this platform.

“l advise youths to come out and tap into some of the value chain empowerment programmes that have to do with creative arts the ministry is involved in,” Ajayi said.

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Tunji Saymour, said there was need for talented youths to come out with their different creative ideas, noting that the government would support and encourage them.

Mr Yemi Ogunleye, the organiser and Chief Executive Officer at Prostreersnooker, said the event which featured 10 fashion houses, was aimed at promoting creativity and entrepreneurship among young Nigerians.

He urged youths not to limit themselves, and be determined to explore and exploit various opportunities in the country.

“This is the maiden edition and we are here with the support of Lagos State government through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to promote and showcase upcoming and ready made brands to the global market.

“It is a platform were both upcoming and established designers come together to share knowledge and creativity.

“We are trying to sell Nigeria and African products to the global world, so people can get to see that we have quality clothes in Nigeria.

“This is also a way of encouraging Nigerians to grow the economy by patronising made-in-Nigeria products,” Ogunleye said.

Kolawole Yusuf, President, Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria (FADAN), said the event was targeted at upcoming designers.

Yusuf noted that the fashion industry was growing irrespective of the economic challenges in the country, although not at a fantastic pace.

He urged the government to support the sector and make it a thriving business in Africa and globally.

Yusuf appealed to the government to create a fashion production hub where designers could create, showcase and sell their growing brands.

“We urge government to create an enabling environment for fashion designers to thrive more,” he said. (NAN)

