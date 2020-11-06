Lagos govt. urges residents to remain peaceful

The Lagos State Government has urged all Lagosians to remain peaceful and shun any act that may threaten the peace of the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, gave the advice in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

Omotoso said that there was the need to remain peaceful, as the state was battling to recover from the shock of the carnage unleashed by hoodlums hiding under the EndSARS protest.

He said that even as the state was still counting its painful losses in lives and property, there were hints of a new protest.

According to him, the police have warned that no protest will be tolerated.

“Any protest under any guise will be disrespectful to the memory of those who died in the violence and unfair to ordinary Lagosians, who have remained peaceful, despite the hardship that the original protests sparked.

“It is clear that the original protests, despite their good intentions, have caused more havoc than they were planned to resolve.

“The government, hereby, appeals to our patriotic youths to shelve any plan for a protest and join the practical efforts to find a solution to the problems that have been thrown up by the actions taken in recent weeks.

“Parents and guardians are enjoined to keep their children/wards at home; they should not be used as tools of destruction by enemies of our society,” he said.

The commissioner advised those having any form of grievance against the disbanded SARS to approach and make their case with the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution.

He said that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had advised all Lagosians to remain calm and be confident that the government would guard jealously the emblem of peace that Lagos was famous for.

“Any person or group of persons who plan to fuel any crisis in Lagos should drop such thought or be ready to face the law,” he said. (NAN)