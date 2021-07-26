Lagos Govt to promote religious harmony — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says his administration will continue to promote religious harmony among residents of the state.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji, said this on Sunday at the maiden Eidul-Adha Celebrations organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs.

He said that the promotion of religious activities by the administration was deliberately aimed at sustaining the already existing peaceful coexistence among Lagos residents.

Sanwo-Olu commended the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s Local Government Elections across the state.

He called on residents of the state to ceaselessly continue to pray for the peace of Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

”I thank all residents of this great state especially eligible voters who participated in the local council elections that took place yesterday.

”It is indeed worthwhile to appreciate God because, against all odds and fears in some quarters, the entire conduct of the elections was adjudged peaceful and without record of violence,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He, however, called on both Christians and Muslims to continue to pray to God for the reinstatement of values that would further help the development of state and country as a whole.

In her welcome address, the Wife of the Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said that Eidul-Adha celebrations further underscored the essence on sacrifice.

Sanwo-Olu said that the celebration had shown love, peace, unity, helping the needy and total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.

She said that feast was premised on the need to appreciate Allah and also remind residents on the need to remain faithful to the ideals of the annual celebration more than before.

”It is time to make our society a better place that is safe for everyone and also treasure the importance of brotherly love and co-existence which is presently missing in our society,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, acknowledged the Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s administration unbiased disposition to the growth and development of the two major religions in the state.

Elegushi said that the approval of the event, which was the maiden edition, affirmed the governor’s love for Muslim faithful in Lagos State.

In his lecture, the Imam and Surgeon of LASUCOM, Ikeja, Dr Sa’eid Ahmed, urged Muslim faithful to emulate the lifestyle of prophet Ibrahim.

Ahmed delivered a lecture on ”Ibrahim And His Family – An Example On True Submission And Perseverance”.

He said that Ibraheem exemplified good conduct and commitment to the will of Allah, as against being influenced by the majority and vices in the society.

According to him, it is important to always choose wisely in arriving at a decision.

He called on Muslim faithful to shun the popular saying of ”if you can’t beat them, join them’ slogan, and pleaded with them to stay away from bad gangs.

”Anyone that join bandwagon shows that such a person initially had the tendency of joining bad gangs and not because of influences or societal pressure,” the clergy said. (NAN)

