Lagos govt suspends NURTW from parks, garages

By Florence Onuegbu

The Lagos State Government has announced the suspension on the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) from parks and garages.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement on Thursday said that the state government had watched closely events in the union.

Omotoso said the suspension of NURTW from parks and garages in the state was necessary to ensure the safety of lives and property of residents and visitors.

”Therefore, there is an urgent need to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation.

”After considering the provisions of the law, the government hereby suspends the activities of NURTW, which must cease to operate in all parks and garages in Lagos State.

”The government will set up a committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages. Members of the committee will be key stakeholders in the sector.

”The government’s position is premised on its responsibility to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in all parks and garages in Lagos State,” the commissioner said.

The crisis rocking the Lagos chapter of NURTW had led to the suspension of its chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, by the national body. (NAN)

