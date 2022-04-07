Lagos Govt. sets up 25-member Parks Management Committee

By Florence Onuegbu

The Lagos State Government has set up a 25-member Parks Management Committee to oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said in a statement on Thursday that the committee was in fulfillment of government’s promise to ensure that events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) were not allowed to threaten law and order in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government on March 10 suspended NURTW operations in all parks and garages, following the tension sparked by some events in the union.

Omotoso said that the government had, therefore, exercised its constitutional powers to ensure that no vacuum, which could disrupt the peace of the state, was allowed to exist in the parks.

He said that ensuring peace in the state was a duty government owed all residents and visitors.

According to him, members of the committee have been selected following consultations with stakeholders in the sector.

The committee members include Mr Hakeem Odumosu (AIG Rtd), as Government Liaison Officer; Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya – Chairman; Alhaji Sulyman Ojora – Deputy Chairman, Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam – Secretary.

Others are Mr Olayiwola Lemboye, Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle; Alhaji Ganiyu Shittu; Alhaji Mukaila Runsewe; Alhaji Sulyman Yusuf; Alhaji Mufutau Mutiu; Alhaji Yinka Hassan; Alhaji Sunday Ogunleye; Alhaji Moshood Omojowa; Alhaji Ismaila Aigoro and Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf.

Also in the committee are Alhaji Akeem Tijani; Mrs Omolabake Adelakun; Mr Kazeem Hassan; Alhaji Wasiu Amole; Alhaji Ganiyu Ayinde, Mr Anthony Adeboye; Mr John Owolabi; Mr Saburi Salami; Mr Ibrahim Onitiju and Mr Gbenga Odusanya.

Omotoso said that members of the committee were to report to the Ministry of Transportation, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja. (NAN)

