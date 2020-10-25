Lagos Govt says restriction time now 8.00p.m to 6.00a.m

The Lagos State Government says restriction time in the state is now from 8.00p.m to 6.00a.m.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Omotoso advised residents to plan their movement within the time.

“Curfew in Lagos State has been reviewed. Restriction time is now 8.00pm to 6.00a.m.

“Lagosians are enjoined to plan their journey times as they go about their lawful businesses.

“Public schools in the state still remain shut till further notice,” the commissioner said. (NAN)