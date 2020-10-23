Lagos govt relaxes curfew from Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Lagos State Government on Friday announced the easing of curfew from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this on Friday at the Lagos House, Marina, adding that the curfew would likely be reviewed by Monday, Oct. 26.

“We have decided that we are going to be easing the curfew from tomorrow (Saturday) morning. So what that easing means is that people will be allowed to go out from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We have also commenced the clean-up of the city, because the city needs a whole lot of clean-up, a whole lot of road blocks, tyres burnt on the roads,´´ Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) was already on the roads to clear the city.

According to him, motorists should be careful because of the road blocks, in case LAWMA had not finished clearing the roads.

“Please, if you don’t need to go out, please stay at home, but if you must go out and you are driving, please be careful because there are a lot of barricades.

“We will look at the curfew on Saturday and Sunday, then we will come back to review by Monday. Lagos needs to heal and the healing process has started.

“From now, moving forward is to say that we need to continue to heal ourselves, we need to continue to talk to ourselves.

“We need to advice and implore some of our citizens that are still using social media to instigate, or to ask people to stand up again, or to incite the citizens, young men, I need to say that enough is enough, we need to heal ourselves,´´ he said. (NAN)