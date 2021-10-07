Lagos Govt orders immediate suspension of construction in Palmgroove Estate

Lagos State Government has ordered immediate suspension of all construction in Palmgroove Estate, pending the resolution of complaints emanating from a recent review of the Approval Order of the estate.

This is contained in statement on Thursday by Mr Mukaila Sanusi,  spokesperson of Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.Sanusi said Commissioner for  Physical Panning amd Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako gave order during a meeting in Alausa with stakeholders from the .Salako said that review of the Approval Order, which was at the instance of members of the estate, was concluded in December 2020.

He explained review was necessary to accommodate growth and development in which had retained its  low density features since early 1950s.He expressed concern that “pre-emptive activities of developers who took advantage of unfolding review to indiscriminately density in estate, had occasioned complaints and fears about the new Approval Order”.Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands and Physical Planning, Dr Olajide Babatunde urged property owners in Palmgroove to embrace the review crucial to the development of the estate.”

It is an unavoidable response to dynamics of societal growth,” Babtunde said. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development Mrs Abiola Kosegbe assured ministry would critical look at all claims and resolve complaints in interest of all stakeholders. (NAN)

