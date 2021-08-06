Lagos govt insists planning information is free

August 6, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Lagos State government has re-emphasised that intending developers could obtain planning information free of charge.

a signed on Friday by Mr Mukaila Sanusi, for the Lagos State Ministry of Planning and Urban Development, said the information could be obtained through the Planning Department of the Ministry of Planning and Urban Development.

The said the Commissioner for Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, said on Thursday, while presenting a progress report on the Lagos State Electronic Planning developed by his ministry.

Salako explained that planning information was important for guiding developers on the assigned use of sites intended for building constructions.

“Planning information gives information on land use and helps reduce infractions the built environment,” said.

The commissioner said the state government had always sustained planning information as social service to the public free of charge.

advised Lagos to take advantage of, “ important service as a prerequisite for determining whether to go ahead or not with a Physical Development Plan relation to a given site.”

said accessibility to the services had consistently improved the state’s Ease of Doing Business rating whilst contributing to the achievement of the THEMES agenda of making Lagos a 21st Century Economy.

“In view of it’s importance, planning information is being considered as an integral part of the ongoing efforts to electronic physical planning in the state,” Salako said. (NAN)

