The Lagos State Government says it has dislodged 10 more illegal slaughter slabs and animal markets in four different areas of the state.

The areas are Ayobo in Ipaja; Mangoro in Old Lagos Abeokuta Expressway; Maya and Odogunyan in Ikorodu.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, who announced this on Thursday in Lagos, said that the exercise was in continuation of the state government’s sanitisation and reform of the red meat value chain.

Olusanya said that the goal was to produce wholesome meat for the consumption of the citizens.

She said that the exercise was carried out by officials of the Monitoring, Enforcement and Compliance Team of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The commissioner noted that during the exercise, 34 animals and 4.5 tonnes of meat carcass were confiscated.

She noted that the confiscated meat carcass were subsequently donated to the Bab-Es-Salam Home, GRA, Ikeja; the Real Woman Foundation, Magodo and the Love Home Orphanage, CMD Road, Magodo, Shangisha, Lagos.

Olusanya said that confiscated live animals would be auctioned at the Mobile Court of the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Office with all offenders duly prosecuted.

She stressed that there would be no option of fine to serve as deterrent to others.

“During the week, officials of the MEC team of the state, dislodged four illegal slaughter slabs and animal markets at Ayobo-Ipaja, Odogunyan and Maya in Ikorodu, as well as Mangoro, on Old Abeokuta Expressway.

“During the operation, 21 live rams, 13 live goats and well over 4.5 tonnes of meat carcass were confiscated.

“The meat carcass, after being certified safe for consumption, had been donated to orphanages and correctional homes.

“It has been observed that animals slaughtered at these illegal slaughter slabs are not inspected by veterinary officials, as a result, the wholesomeness cannot be vouched for.

“Hence, the need for officials of the MEC team to continue the dislodgement exercise,” Olusanya said.

The commissioner also urged people, who breed animals within their residence, to restrain and prevent their pets from roaming the streets, noting that such animals constituted nuisance to public health.

She said the team also destroyed the aesthetics created by the state government to beautify the city, adding that any stray animal confiscated by the MEC team would be auctioned.

She, therefore, urged all animal health practitioners, cold room operators and meat shop operators to registered with the Veterinary Services Department of the ministry and obtain appropriate license to operate within the state.

She said that quackery would not be tolerated in the red meat value chain. (NAN)

