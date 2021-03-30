Lagos govt. cracks down on building conversion in estates

The Lagos State government said it would immediate commence enforcement of the law against who converted buildings from their original plans to others government estates the state.

This was contained statement on Tuesday by Mr Mukaila Sanusi, spokesman for the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban .

Sanusi said Idris Salako, commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban , said this at a press briefing in his office in Alausa.

Salako warned that the affected property must revert immediately to original land designated use to avoid sanctions.

He said the government was more determined to stop the unbridled conversion from designated use to mixed use in its schemes.

He said the enforcement would begin in Ikeja GRA, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1,  Magodo Residential Scheme I and II, Ogudu GRA, Omole and Apapa GRA.

He emphasised that “government schemes were originally designated as residential but had been subjected to indiscriminate change of use, leading to distortions in the original layout plans, thereby creating planning challenges in the areas.”

He reiterated the commitment of the state government to restoring the schemes to their original plans and urged who had converted from designated use to mixed use to revert forthwith or face immediate enforcement.

He added that serving of contravention notices would continue in other schemes across the state,   their layouts were considered critically.

Salako recalled that the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban had warned repeatedly against indiscriminate change of use, particularly in government schemes.

He stressed that such acts which compromised planning standards would not be tolerated in Lagos State. (NAN)

