Lagos Govt. cancels Independence Day Parade

The Lagos State Government has cancelled the planned Nigeria 60th Independence Day Parade due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the directive in a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso in Lagos on Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu said that the parade and other activities that involved the gathering of more than 50 people had been cancelled.

He said that the state has opted for a low key celebration of the anniversary because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor congratulated residents of the state on the auspicious occasion and strongly advised that they should celebrate quietly at home and pray for the country.