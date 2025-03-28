Lagos governor, others extol  Okupe’s virtues 

By Aderonke Ojediran

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and other dignitaries paid tribute on Thursday to the late Dr Doyin Okupe, a former Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Olusegun Obasanjo.

They praised Okupe’s virtues during a Service of Songs organised by Trinity House at Victoria Island, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okupe also served as Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his by Mr Gboyega Akosile, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, described Okupe as a distinguished statesman, seasoned public affairs commentator, and dedicated public servant.

He noted that the former presidential spokesman lived a life of service and commitment to humanity.

“Okupe was a respected statesman and political commentator whose contributions to Nigeria’s politics spanned decades.

“His dedication to democracy, governance, and national development transcended party lines.

“He was a distinguished Nigerian, an astute politician, and a gentleman who advocated for a better nation.

“I admired him for over three decades, but we grew closer in the last five years. He was a good man and a trusted leader,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor also extended his condolences to the Okupe family.

“Your father was a good man who lived a meaningful life. He was a devoted family man and a mentor to many.

“On behalf of Lagos State’s government and people, I offer my heartfelt condolences on the passing of your beloved patriarch,” he said.

Also speaking, President Bola Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Media Affairs, Mr Tunde Rahman, described Okupe’s passing as a personal loss to Tinubu, the political class, and Nigeria.

In spite of differing political views, Rahman said the President and Okupe shared mutual respect and affection.

“Okupe’s death is a personal loss to President Tinubu and the nation, especially the political class. He was an erudite politician, strategist, and communication expert.

“He was determined to support President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027. He even established an office and assembled a team for the campaign.

“He did this because he believed in the President’s leadership. He saw his policies and ideas as essential for the nation’s redemption,” Rahman said.

Okupe’s children and grandchildren described him as a peacemaker and a loving father who dedicated himself to his family, church, and Nigeria.

They pledged to uphold his legacy.

Among the dignitaries present were former Anambra governor, Mr Peter Obi, former Lagos Deputy Governor, Mr Femi Pedro, and Ovation Magazine publisher, Chief Dele Momodu.

Also in attendance were members of the Lagos State cabinet. (NAN)