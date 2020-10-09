Lagos Gas Explosion: Farouq commiserates with victims

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has commiserated with victims of the gas explosion which occurred at Baruwa, Alimosho area of Lagos on Thursday 8th October, 2020.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Ministry’s Deputy Director of Press, Rhoda Iliya and made available to newsmen on Friday.

According to reports, the gas tanker explosion occurred at 5:40 a.m. when an LPG tanker was discharging at the Best Roof Plant Station in the area.

Providing an update on the explosion, Ibrahim Farinloye, the Acting Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said three persons were rescued while five bodies were recovered from the explosion.

Enumerating the losses recorded in the explosion, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said some buildings and property worth millions of naira were affected.

The Minister reiterates her readiness to render support to Nigerians in crisis situations and ensure strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness and prevention.

She urged the populace to be vigilant and adhere strictly to safety measures to avert future fire disasters.