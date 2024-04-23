Lagos FRSC records 111 road crashes, 17 deaths in three months

The Lagos Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says it recorded 111 Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) in the first quarter of 2024.

The Sector Commander, Babatunde Farinloye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that 535 people were involved in the road crashes out of which 17 died within the period under review.

“We had a total of 179 casualties which comprised of 162 injured persons and 17 deaths; a total of 111 cases was recorded, 14 was fatal, 65 serious and 32 minor cases,” he added.

The sector commander said 98 commercial vehicles, 69 owned by individuals and two government vehicles were involved in the accidents.

“Our target is zero fatality, not that accidents will not happen, but we are pushing for zero fatality.

“Accidents occur as a result of so many reasons, environmental and mechanical error, but majorly the cause of accident is attached under human error.

“It is human that will go above recommend speed limits, they will not recognise signals and signs on the road, they don’t maintain the vehicle, they will see that the road is not good and still want to go above the speed limits.

“They are not in a matured state of mind and still want to drive the vehicle, anyone that is below the age of 18 is not expected to drive a vehicle, one must be up to 18 to drive,” he said.

He urged parents to ensure that their children are in a matured state of mind, proficient and have valid license before driving.

The sector commander cautioned against driving while using the phone and under the influence of alcohol and drugs. (NAN)

By Chiazo Ogbolu