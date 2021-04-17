The Federal Government says with a projected TV Households of more than five million, inauguration of FreeTV in Lagos State will be a critical milestone for DSO.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed stated this on Saturday when he led members of the Ministerial Task Force on Digital Switch Over (DSO) on a visit to the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu at Lagos House, Marina.

Mohammed said the inauguration of DSO, the transition from analogue to digital terrestrial broadcasting and FreeTV in Lagos would also mark a landmark for Nigeria’s broadcast and creative industry.

He said they would begin the second phase of DSO rollout in Lagos state on April 29.

The courtesy visit was to brief the governor on the process and seek his support and that of the people of the state.

The minister said the DSO roll out in Lagos would be followed by Kano state on June 3, Rivers on July 8, Yobe on July 15 and Gombe on August 12.

He said the roll out dates for more states would be slated thereafter, until the entire country was covered.

“The rollout in Lagos reflects our decision to take the DSO to commercial centres across the country.

`With FreeTV’s push system for information services, the FreeTV platform can be used to broadcast information on Lagos State activities to all viewers.

“Lagos State, which is the hub of the Creative Industry, will take a large share of the one million jobs to be created in three years through the DSO project’’ he said

Mohammed said the DSO project was also relevant to the Lagos Smart City Project and the Lagos Broadband initiative.

“Everywhere in the world, video consumption has been the key driver for majority of homes acquiring Broadband.

“And the commercialisation of Broadband requires people/home to consume the large pipes of data, which only video can do.

“Most other uses don’t require much data. FreeTV and the DSO can provide the best of local content to drive purchase of last mile home data.

“Also, the home equipment used for the home can be the FreeTV boxes which already have the data port to bring data to the home,’’ he said.

The minister urged the governor to direct the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) to provide out-of-home boards, lamp post and other publicity support for the DSO inauguration for at least three months.

He said the publicity support would help to carry all the residents of Lagos along in the successful inauguration of the DSO.

In his response, the minister agreed to the request of the minister, adding that the state was ready to give its support in the successful execution of the DSO project in the state.

He underscored importance of the DSO in job creation, revenue generation and dissemination of information and bringing government closer to the people. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

