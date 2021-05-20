Chairperson, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Lagos chapter, Mrs Philomena Nneji, has called on human rights advocates, non-governmental organisations and government agencies to work together to eradicate human trafficking in the society.

Nneji, a human rights’ campaigner, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

”Human trafficking has become a complex and challenging global problem, leaving victims and survivors with devastating emotional and psychological effects.

”There is an urgent need for eradication of the social menace,” she said.

Nneji, however, said strategic moves from stakeholders could lead to eradication of human trafficking.

”We can only make strategic moves to eradicate the menace, if we understand its root causes and effects so as to address it at the base level.

“There are socio-economic, cultural, political and natural factors of human trafficking,” the chairperson said, adding that vulnerability could also create opportunity for the menace to thrive.

According to her, women and children are among the most vulnerable members of the society and that they fall within the highest number of the victims of trafficking.

“It is pertinent to note that human trafficking can be eradicated by first solving the problems that created vulnerability,” she said.

The FIDA chairperson called for concerted efforts to provide stable economic opportunities for rural dwellers.

”Increase in economic opportunities for people will, in turn, reduce interest in foreign travels, thereby preventing human trafficking for future generation,” she said.

Nnneji also called for access to education, stressing that this would eradicate illiteracy in the society, reduce people’s level of gullibility and prevent them from being exploited.

The FIDA chairperson said that massive awareness and sensitisation campaign on issues of human trafficking should be continuously carried out.

She said that relevant stakeholders, such as community leaders and faith-based organisations should be involved in the campaigns.

The human rights’ campaigner also said that child marriage should be eradicated through the implementation of Child Rights’ Act by all the states.

“All human rights workers, advocates, NGOs, governmentat all levels and other development professionals can synergise and collectively address the causes at the base level so as to make our society a better place,” Nneji said. (NAN)

