Lagos Electricity Board trains 1,500 students in 6 years

The Lagos State Electricity Board (LSEB) says it has trained over 1,500 students since the inception of the Lagos Energy Academy in 2014.

The General Manager of LSEB, Mr Mukhtaar Tijani, during a news briefing on Tuesday at Ikeja, said that the training spanned from two weeks to six weeks.

Tijani said that the Lagos Energy Academy, which was established in October 2014, has been remodeled to providing international standard training in all areas of the power value chain to young citizens.

He said that the academy, in partnership with industry leaders within and outside the country over the years, had trained students on diverse topics and subjects on energy technology which was important to the Power Sector Value Chain.

”It may interest you to know that 60 per cent of the students trained on smart electrical engineering in September 2018 have successfully secured employment placements in different parts of the country,” Tijani said.

According to him, four of the students also secured placements outside the country.

He said that the mission of the academy was to be the centre of excellence in energy education, research and innovation in Nigeria.

”We are also determined to deliver medium and long-term social and economic benefits to citizens and society in the state by improving local content inputs, building local capacity, improving energy efficiency and creating new jobs,” the General Manager said.

He called on the citizens to support the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s drive towards a modern sustainable energy management.

According to him, citizens should take ownership of electricity facilities and refrain from any act that can sabotage the effort. (NAN)