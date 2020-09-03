Lagos East Senatorial bye-election: Ex-Polaris Bank MD, Abiru, emerges APC candidate

A former Managing Director of Polaris Bank,Mr Tokunbo Abiru on Thursday emerged candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Lagos East Senatorial bye election, scheduled for Oct.31.

Abiru emerged at the party’s primaries conducted across the 72 wards in the five local government areas in the senatorial district.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the council areas that make up the senatorial district are Kosofe,Ibeju- Lekki, Ikorodu, Epe and Somolu.

Declaring the results of the primaries, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, Chief Returning Officer, said 111,551 party members voted to affirm Abiru’s candidacy.

He said the affirmation was necessary as the former bank boss was the only contender for the ticket.

“We are here to affirm the nomination of our candidate in the person of Mr Tokunbo Abiru.

“As you all know,there was no contest; however, we have done the affirmation starting from the wards,local governments up to the senatorial.

“The total number of accredited voters, 111,551;total votes cast, 111,551;valid votes, 111,551 and invalid votes, none. None because we did direct primary.

“This is to certify that Tokunbo Abiru,having scored the highest total number of votes, is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” he said.

Speaking, state Chairman of the party,Alhaji Tunde Balogun,commended the process,describing it as transparent and hitch-free.

He said the successful adoption of the consensus approach during the primaries showed that the party operated based on understanding and discipline.

“The process has been thoroughly and meticulously done in line with the constitution of our party.

“In the constitution of APC, we have the two options for selecting our candidates,which are consensus and contest.

“So, Lagos APC decided to use the consensus approach and that is proper and constitutional.

“We are happy with the outcome and the understanding of our members; it all shows APC is a great party,” he said.

Balogun described Abiru as a formidable candidate, saying the party had absolute confidence in him to win the election.

He said the party would prepare well for the election to ensure emphatic victory.

NAN reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the senatorial seat vacant following the death of Sen.Bayo Osinowo on June 15.(NAN)