Lagos East bye-election: Abiru takes campaign to Ikorodu riverine

Mr Tokunbo Abiru, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Oct. 31 Lagos East senatorial election, on Tuesday took his campaign to Ikorodu riverine, promising the people empowerment and poverty alleviation.

Speaking during a rally at Ijede, Abiru said that he would focus on poverty alleviation, empowerment and welfare of the people, if elected.

“The focal points in my tenure will be empowerment, poverty alleviation and skills acquisition so as to to bridge the skills gap.

“I will use my 32 years experience to bring development to all the local governments and LCDA’s that make up the senatorial district,” Abiru said.

Also seaking at the rally, Mr Kaoli Olusanya, Chairman, Tokunbo Abiru Campaign Team, urged the people to vote en masse for the APC candidates.

Olusanya described Abiru as a progressive-minded person with vast experience in the private sector and urged the people to elect him as senator to fastrack development of the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abiru’s campaign team also visited the palaces of the Obateru of Egbin, Oba Abdulhakeem Oyebo, and that of the Adegoruwa of Igbogbo Kingdom, Oba Orimadegun Kasali.

Both monarchs promised to ensure safety of lives and property in their areas during the Oct. 31 polls.

Among APC chieftains present at the rally were Rep. Jimi Benson and Sanai Agunbiade, Majority Leader Lagos State House of Assembly.(NAN)