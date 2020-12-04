Lagos East by-Elections: Police restrict movement, urge peaceful conduct

The Lagos State Police Command has announced restriction of movement in five local government areas in Lagos East Senatorial District from 6a.m. to 6p.m. on Saturday.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

He said the restriction was to enable hitch-free conduct of the Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe II State Constituency by-elections scheduled to hold in the affected areas.

The police spokesman listed the local government areas as Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Kosofe, Somolu and Ikorodu.

Adejobi said that the command had deployed reasonable number of police personnel and other security agents to cover and provide security at the 1,928 polling units in the areas.