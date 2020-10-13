Lagos East by-election: APC will lose badly — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State on Tuesday said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would lose badly in the Oct. 31 Lagos East Senatorial by-election.
Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, the Media Director of Babatunde Gbadamosi Senatorial Campaign Organisation, said this in a statement in Lagos.
“APC’s losing streak will resume in Lagos. It lost in Edo. Today, its success in Ondo is contentious. On Oct. 31, 2020, it will lose badly at the Lagos East Senatorial District election.
“Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) enjoys widespread support within his party, and general name recognition as well as goodwill state wide.
“He is a successful real estate business man. He is a well informed and articulate politician with a bold new vision for uplifting Lagos East Senatorial District,” he said.
The spokesman said that the party had commenced door-to-door and media campaign ahead of the election.
According to him, the PDP candidate will represent Lagos interest and work hard to bring succour to the suffering masses.
NAN reports that 12 political parties will be taking part in the Lagos East Senatorial by-election while eight will be participating in Kosofe State Constituency II, Lagos State House of Assembly by-election.
The by-elections became imperative following the vacancies created by the demise of the former occupants of the seats who were both members of APC. (NAN)
