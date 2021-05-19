As parts of efforts to promote transparency in the administration of justice in Lagos, the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) on Wednesday launched a “Justice Clock”, an online technology platform to track legal advice process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that speaking at the 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) said that “Justice Clock” is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

“This is the first time in Nigeria where a state is being 100 per cent transparent with the process of legal advice,” Onigbanjo said.

He said that the platform is designed to help improve the pace of criminal justice in Lagos State by automating key time-bound components of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State.

“Justice Clock will drive performance and efficiency, help track legal advice and charge sheet as well as quick issuance of same.

“The tech platform would provide an online repository for case files in compliance with best practices, and much more,” he said.

Onigbanjo noted that Justice Clock will optimally track the length of time spent by awaiting trial persons and ensures it complies with the Provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

The Attorney-General said that the tech platform will provide detailed and periodic updates of cases and legal intervention which will enable the general public to know the status of cases.

Onigbanjo noted that the platform which is user friendly, will also aid members of the public know more about the pendency of cases including civil and criminal cases. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

