Lagos DPP launches platform to track legal advice process

May 19, 2021



As parts of efforts promote transparency in the administration of justice in Lagos, the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) on Wednesday launched a “Justice Clock”, an online technology platform track legal advice .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that speaking at the 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) said that “Justice Clock” is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

is the first time in Nigeria where a state is being 100 per cent with the of legal advice,” Onigbanjo said.

He said that the platform is designed help improve the pace of justice in Lagos State automating key time-bound components of the Administration of Justice of Lagos State.

“Justice Clock will drive performance and efficiency, help track legal advice and charge sheet as well as quick issuance of same.

“The tech platform would provide an online repository for case files in compliance with best , and much more,” he said.

Onigbanjo noted that Justice Clock will optimally track the length of time spent awaiting trial persons and ensures complies with the Provisions of the Administration of Justice Act (ACJA).

The Attorney-General said that the tech platform will provide detailed and periodic updates of and legal intervention which will enable the general public know the status of .

Onigbanjo noted that the platform which is user friendly, will also aid of the public know more about the pendency of including civil and . (NAN)

