Lagos discharges 3 foreigners, 13 other COVID-19 patients

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday announced the recovery and discharge of 16 COVID-19 patients, including three foreigners.

Sanwo-Olu, through his Twitter account, said that the patients were 14 males and two females, including three foreigners- British, Chinese and Polish citizens, were discharged to join the society.

According to him, 14 of the discharged patients were from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, and two from Onikan Isolation Centre.

He said that the patients had fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to the virus.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 85.

“As our frontline health workers record successes in the battle against #COVID19, we are duty bound as citizens to break the chain of transmission of the infection by staying safe at home, practicing social distancing and adopting the highest possible personal hygiene,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said that his government would continue to cushion the effects of the lockdown by re-energising its welfare packages.

“Please keep faith with us as we work to win this battle together.

“Thank you for your continued perseverance and patience,” Sanwo-Olu said. (NAN)