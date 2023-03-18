Lagos: Despite not voting, ADC guber candidate says chances bright

By Taiye Olayemi/ Adeyemi Adeleye

Mr Funsho Doherty, Lagos State Governorship Candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), says his chances of winning the governorship election are high and bright, although he did not vote on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC rescheduled the Governorship and House of Assembly Elections in the 10 polling units at Victoria Garden City (VGC) Park on Victoria Island, where Doherty registered to vote.

Doherty gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen at his polling unit on Saturday.

He said: “Funsho Doherty has a wonderful chance in this election; people are facing this election with the objective in mind about who should best govern Lagos.

” When people make that judgment and they think about character, competence and track record of who has been entrusted with resources of hundreds of billions, I think the choice will be clear.”

Doherty had raised concerns over the inability of INEC to start voting as at 3.00 p.m. in the 10 polling units on the estate due to change of the designated venue, allegedly without informing the voters.

He said that eligible voters in the area had become upset, suspicious, emotional and concerned about the movement of the polling units from where they used to be.

” The most important thing is that we must not be disenfranchised but with the way things are, elections can be conducted tomorrow so that we have a full range of time and arrangement to have a smooth process.

“My confidence has been shaken and I don’t think there is anybody who is going to say his confidence has not been shaken.

“I was a very strong advocate of INEC, looking at my statements prior to the elections,” he added.

The candidate, however, urged voters not to be be discouraged.

“We must know we all have a role to play.

” I am sure that after this election, Lagos will be better,” he said.

Mr Azuquo Okafor, a voter, said that it was wrong for INEC to move the election venue.

“INEC came and changed the venue of the polling units in the VGC and put them outside the gate. For the past 20 years, we have been voting inside the estate.

“What we are saying is that these are not legal venues. If you want to change the venue, make it official and document it, but INEC refused.

” Also, it is not safe to have a voting population of almost 3,000 on a roadside. We have 10 PUs on the estate,” Okafor said.

NAN reports that INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner Olusegun Agbaje, after speaking with the residents during his monitoring of the elections, said that voting would hold there on Sunday from 8.30 a m. 2.30 p.m.

Agbaje said that the residents were communicated about the change of the venue following an alleged hostage of INEC officials during the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

(NAN)