Lagos deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, wins polling unit, defeats LP candidate

By Idris Olukoya

Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor of Lagos state, has delivered his polling unit for the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a wide margin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dr Hamzat voted at Oke-Balogun polling unit 002, where he delivered massively for the APC flag bearer, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

NAN also reports that APC polled 218 votes at Oke-Balogun as opposed to Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party who pulled 5 votes in the ward, while Dr Azeez Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party also polled 5 votes.

Five votes were void in the ward. (NAN)