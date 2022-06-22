Lagos Dep. Gov. seeks increased participation in sports

Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State has urged Nigerians to engage in sports and recreational activities in order to relieve stress and burden.

Hamzat gave the advice at the opening of the Lagos Polo Club House held at Ikoyi, Lagos.

The deputy governor said: ”mental health is a big deal and as such, sporting and recreational activities make it better with people actually helping to deepen the curve.

“Therefore, such sporting events in Lagos are a big deal where people get to relax and unwind from the hustle and bustle of Lagos.

“This type of event goes beyond just celebrating the healthy, it goes to our inner being.

“Our health status should be taken seriously. We should try to unburden ourselves by engaging in one or two sporting activities. It should not just be all about work alone.

“So, many people are going through one problem or the other which is not peculiar to Nigeria, so, it is really gratifying that this is being done. This is a new brainer.”

In his remarks, Mr Herbert Wigwe, Chief Executive Officer, Access Corporation, said that through Polo tournaments in partnership with UNICEF, the club had been able to take out 13, 000 children off the streets in Kaduna.

Wigwe, therefore, urged the government and other well meaning Nigerians to help in supporting the growth of the country.

“We hope that through this single act which we hope to be replicated in other parts of the country, that Nigerians can contribute to make this country a much better place.

“It is only then we can know and have true meaningful development coming from the private sector, ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the event was the induction of the deputy governor as an honorary member of the club.

NAN also reports that the event had in attendance, government functionaries, as well as captains of Industries.

Among them were the Lagos Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Former Chairman MRS Holdings Company, Alhaji Sayyu Dantata, President of Lagos Polo Club, Mr Ayo Olasoju and CEO Chapel Hill Denham, Mr Bolaji Balogun, among others. (NAN)

