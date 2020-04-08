Lagos debunks allegation of store looting

The Lagos State Government has asserted that none of its ware houses was vandalized and looted contrary to an online video that alleges that the State Government’s store at Abule Egba storing the on-going COVID-19 Emergency Food Response stimulus package was vandalized.

A statement issued Wednesday from the Ministry of Agriculture explained that the allegation is totally false more importantly as the State Government didn’t have any store house at Abule Egba.

The Statement therefore urged members of the public to disregard both the video and allegation completely.