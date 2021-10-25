Lagos Data Protection Bill scales 2nd reading at assembly 

The Lagos State House of Assembly has moved to protect companies and individuals private information, as State Data Protection Bill passed through second reading.



Presenting the bill at plenary on Monday, Mr Lanre Afinni, Lagos Island II, explained that the objective was to monitor data processor to avoid manipulation.



Afinni said an individual must give consent before his or her information was released to the public, adding that the bill would help protect people’s privacy rights.



Commenting, Mr Rotimi Abiru, Shomolu Constituency II, argued that the bill would generate revenue for the state.



Abiru said there was need to take precaution, knowing that businesses were just recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.



Mr Abiodun Tobun, Epe II, said the bill was apt because of technological advancement, adding that “the bill will prevent fraud and transfer of information without the consent of the owner.”



Mr Ibrahim Layode, Badagry constituency I, said instead of creating another commission, Lagos State Registration Agency (LASRA) could take up the responsibility.



Layode said he saw it as waste of time and resources if they created another commission for the purpose.



On his part, Chairman of the house Committee on Information and Strategy, Mr David Setonji, Badagry I, said he was apprehensive about the section of the bill that was about human rights.

David, however, urged the committee to look at the section critically.



The Speaker of the house, Mr Mudashiru Obasa subsequently committed the bill to the house committees on Science and Technology, headed by Afinni, and urged the committee to report back to the house in two weeks. (NAN)

