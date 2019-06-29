Lagos CP vows to restore lasting peace in Ajah/Ilaje communities

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu has visited the Ajah/Ilaje warring communities, promising to end their conflict and restore lasting peace in the area.

CP Muazu, mni in company of other senior Police officers visited the communities for on-the-spot assessment of the crisis prone areas.

The CP ha discussions with leaders of the two warring factions and taken round the areas where they agreed on a buffer zone.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana said “a detachment of Mobile Policemen was immediately drafted to the communities for peace and confidence building.”

While calleding on the people to eschew violence and avoid rumour mongering, the CP urged the people to be vigilant and report suspicious movements and persons to the police.

He vowed to unleash the full weight of the law on any person or group of persons bend on breaching the peace of the communities.

On their part, the leaders of the two warring communities applauded the steps taken by the Commissioner of Police in restoring lasting peace to the communities and promised to support the peace building initiatives.

They called on their people to give peace a chance.

