Lagos CP urges public, medical practitioners to report bullet wound cases

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has appealed to the general public ,especially medical practitioners, to alert the police whenever they come across bullet wound cases.

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, in a statement on Tuesday said that Odumosu made the appeal in reference to the gun battle that ensued at Igbelara area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The incident which took place around 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday was between suspected members of the Aiye Confraternity and the police.

He said that some of the suspected cult members, who were injured but escaped with bullet wounds, would likely seek medical attention for treatment.

“The police responded to a distress call from members of the public that some suspected cultists were seen at Igbelara area with dangerous weapons to foment trouble.

“The police, with the help of some community members, raced to the scene before the deadly gang opened fire on them.

“The police operatives, in a swift reaction, responded and engaged the men, leaving some of them injured and they fled with the bullet wounds,” he said.

Adejobi, however, said that two of the injured suspects were eventually arrested with wounds.

He said that one cut-to-size pistol, 10 expended cartridges and six life cartridges were recovered from them.

“The injured ones have been taken to hospital for medical attention,” he said.

The police spokesman said that Odumosu commended the police operatives and members of the public for their courage and commitment toward tackling the deadly boys, who had been terrorizing Ikorodu.

“Odumosu has ordered the matter to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, for discreet investigation.

“The police boss further vowed rid Lagos State of cultism and other vices, as all hands are on deck to continually fight crimes and criminality to a halt in the state,” Adejobi said. (NAN)