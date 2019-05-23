Lagos CP launches Operation Puff Adder, says tough times await criminals

#TrackNigeria – The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Zubairu Muazu has said tough times await those who choose the path of criminality in the state.He said this during a press briefing on the Launch of Operation Puff Adder on Thursday.

Speaking during the event, CP Zubairu said, “We are today launching a special operation introduced by the ..Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu Abubakar NPM, mni, codenamed ‘Operation Puff Adder’ aimed at re-dominating and reclaiming the public space from heinous criminal element that are bent on threatening the nation’s internal security order.

“Officers and Men for the operations are drawn from Police Mobile Force, Tactical units, Criminal Intelligence Bureau, Criminal Investigation Department, Rapid Response Squad, Taskforce and conventional policemen. The men are charged to ensure zero tolerance to all form of criminality and deal decisively with criminal elements in Lagos state.

According to the CP, “Tough times indeed await those who choose the path of crime in the state. We will take the battle to their door steps. Lagosians have a right to a more peaceful and orderly state and with the support of the good people of Lagos state we will rid the state off criminal elements.

He also disclosed that “Within the last four months, the Command arrested 159 suspects for armed robbery, kidnapping and cultism and recovered 43 arms and 84 ammunition. Our prompt response to distress calls helped in foiling 80 armed robbery attempts. 14 cases of suicide and attempted suicide were recorded.

Today marks another milestone in the history of policing in Lagos state. We are here to witness a renewed vigour and determination of the Command to tackle the security challenges confronting our dear state. Of great concern are cases of cultism, traffic robbery, youth gangsterism and murder.

As men of operation puff adder discharge their duties, they are equally enjoined to operate within the ambit of the law and must respect the fundamental human right of the citizenry. Below are some of our modest achievements in the past few weeks:

1. Arrest of seventeen notorious cult leaders and recovery of nine pistols

Following a targeted, intelligence driven operation carried out by the Command’s Anti-cultism unit which lasted for four weeks, from 20th April, 2019 to 19th May, 2019 at identified cultists hideouts in Ayobo, Shogunle, Oshodi, Ajegunle, Apapa, Ikorodu, Ketu and Alapere , the following members of AIYE and EIYE confraternity were arrested: Faruk Olaiya ‘M’ Aged 19yrs from Oyo State; Ayomide Joseph ‘M’ Aged 32yrs from Oyo State; Aliyu Mohammed ‘M’ Aged 23yrs from Kwara State; Shittu Abu ‘M’ Aged 29yrs From Oyo State; Victor Asuquo ‘M’ Aged 23yrs from Delta State; Bolaji Ogunniyi ‘M’ Aged 23yrs from Ogun State; Adeyemi Samson ‘M’ Aged 35yrs from Osun State; Samuel Hensaw ‘M’ Aged 18yrs from Ebonyi; Michael Nwaba ‘M’ Aged 37yrs from Enugu; Kabiru Ishola ‘M’ Aged 21yrs from Lagos; Alaka Yusuf ‘M’ Aged 22yrs from Lagos; Juwon Somade ‘M’ Aged 26yrs from Lagos; Divine Enu ‘M’ Aged 28yrs from Cross River; Godwin Adebona ‘M’ Aged 22yrs from Osun State; Salami Lasisi ‘M’ Aged 20yrs from Lagos; Tunde Akinbu ‘M’ Aged 28yrs from Ondo State; Ayomide Akinfolarin ‘M’ Aged 26yrs from Lagos State. All the suspects were charged to court.

2. Arrest of Traffic Robbery Suspects and recovery of arms

On 8th May, 2019 at about 1400hrs, we received an information that some armed men were sighted around Alagbado area. SARS and Alagbado Patrol teams were deployed to the scene. One Atanda Billaminu m 24yrs old was arrested with one locally made gun and two expended cartridges.

In a related development, on 10th May, 2019 at about 2240hrs, we received an information that some group of armed robbers were sighted at Road ‘G’ Close, Festac Town, robbing unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables. Patrol teams from Festac Police Station and SARS were deployed to the scene. Two suspects, namely: Obinna Anozie ‘m’ 21 years old and Obinna Mbachu ‘m’ 27 years old were arrested. One locally made gun with three live cartridges were recovered.

Also on the 15th May, 2019 at about 2300hrs, we received information that some armed robbers were sighted at Okoko Bus Stop, along Badagry Expressway robbing unsuspecting passer-bye of the valuables. Patrol teams from Okokomaiko Police Station and SARS were mobilized to the scene. Four suspects namely; Bashiru Ahmed ‘m’, 22 years old, Nasiru Adamu ‘m’, 22 years old Zaradeen Sani ‘m’ 23 years old and Suleiman Musa ‘m’ 24 years old were arrested and two guns with five unexpended cartridges were recovered.

3. Arrest of notorious motorcycle snatching syndicate

On 11th May, 2019, at about 0800 hours, one Mr. Saheed Ambali ‘m’ of No. 4, Kayode Aina Street, Ayobo Ipaja, Lagos reported at Ipaja Police Station that three male suspects stopped him on the road at Fagbemi Street, Ipaja, and request that he should conveyed them to Ipaja Bus stop but he refused. The suspects used cutlass and knife to inflict deep cuts on the victim’s head and right tight. Three suspects, namely: Lateef Adeleke ‘m’ Bashirun Lekan ‘m’ and Chinedu Ugozie ‘m’ were arrested and the motorcycle was recovered. The suspects confessed to be responsible for series of motorcycle snatching in Lagos.

4. The suspect notorious for car stealing in companies was finally apprehended

Sometimes in the month of December, 2018 we received a complaint about one Ade Shegun ‘m’ who always apply for a management position in recognized companies with a sole intention of stealing their cars. Information gathered revealed that he has in the same manner stole over ten (10) vehicles from companies and sold them to unsuspected buyers in the neighbouring states. After a thorough investigation by SARS operatives the suspect was traced to a particular company where he was newly employed as a General Manager. During interrogation, he confessed to have stolen several cars from the previous Companies he worked.

In a related development, the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department arrested three suspects notorious for diverting and stealing company’s goods:On 13th May, 2019 we received a petition from Kobo logistic limited that on 3rd of May 2019 the company employed the services of one Olarewaju John to transport 30 tons of powder milk FMCG, located at N0 13 Fatai Atere road Mushin Lagos to Abuja FCT but diverted the goods to unknown destination.Three suspects, namely: Adesoji Olanrewaju ‘m’ 43 years old;Sunday Ejirille 52 years old and James Oja 47YRS years old were arrested in connection with the case. The stolen goods were recovered at Aba, Abia State.

Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the Government and people of Lagos State for their continuous support to the Police.

