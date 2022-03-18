Lagos CP assures of improved service delivery, respect for human rights

By Oladapo Udom

Lagos, March The Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, has assured residents of Lagos State of improved service delivery and respect for human rights in line with international best practices.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state’s Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Friday in Lagos.

Alabi said that his optimism stemmed from the fact that Divisional Police Officers and Area Commanders in the state just completed an intensive training on effective implementation of the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice (Amendment) Law 2021.

He said that the training, which was organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice in partnership with the European Council, British Council, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC), had effectively equipped them for the challenges of 21st century policing.

“The training is designed to improve on human rights and rule of law, especially as it relates to officers and men of the Nigeria Police in Lagos State,” he said. (NAN)

