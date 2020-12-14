Lagos COVID-19 related deaths increase to 223

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Monday said that the state’s COVID-19 related death had increased to 223.

Abayomi made the disclosure through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Dec. 11.

“Two #COVID19 related deaths were recorded. Total number of #COVID19 related deaths now stands at 223,” he said.

The commissioner said that 225 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed out of a total of 2,225 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state on the reported day.